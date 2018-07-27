The Trump Administration is Talking to Facebook and Google About Potential Rules for Online Privacy
The Trump administration is crafting a proposal to protect Web users’ privacy, aiming to blunt global criticism that the absence of strict federal rules in the United States has enabled data mishaps at Facebook and others in Silicon Valley.
Over the past month, the Commerce Department has been huddling with representatives of tech giants such as Facebook and Google, Internet providers including AT&T and Comcast, and consumer advocates.
One thought on “The Trump Administration is Talking to Facebook and Google About Potential Rules for Online Privacy”
Let us remember the First Amendment and the right to Free Speech which is being stifled as we speak. and a Free Press and the right of the people to freely assemble, which will come next. Stand up and be counted. DO NOT MAKE ANY RULES TO STIFLE FREE SPEECH OR THE RIGHT FOR A FREE PRESS TO ASK VALID QUESTIONS OF OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS!!!!!!!