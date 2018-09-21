News Newsletter News 

The UK Government is Planning to Set Up a Regulator for the Internet

Alex Wickham | BuzzFeed NewsSeptember 21, 2018

The UK government is preparing to establish a new internet regulator that would make tech firms liable for content published on their platforms and have the power to sanction companies that fail to take down illegal material and hate speech within hours, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

2 thoughts on “The UK Government is Planning to Set Up a Regulator for the Internet

  • Carl Scribbles
    September 21, 2018 at 9:47 am
    good idea. Tech companies have too much control over public life. So give them more control over public life and sanction them if they don’t exercise control as instructed.

  • C Thomas
    September 21, 2018 at 10:14 am
    Who gets to define “hate speech”?

