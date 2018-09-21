The UK government is preparing to establish a new internet regulator that would make tech firms liable for content published on their platforms and have the power to sanction companies that fail to take down illegal material and hate speech within hours, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-uk-government-is-planning-to-set-up-a-regulator-for-the-internet/