The UK Government is Planning to Set Up a Regulator for the Internet
The UK government is preparing to establish a new internet regulator that would make tech firms liable for content published on their platforms and have the power to sanction companies that fail to take down illegal material and hate speech within hours, BuzzFeed News can reveal.
2 thoughts on “The UK Government is Planning to Set Up a Regulator for the Internet”
good idea. Tech companies have too much control over public life. So give them more control over public life and sanction them if they don’t exercise control as instructed.
Who gets to define “hate speech”?