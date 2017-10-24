The Virginian-Pilot to Cut Nearly 10 Percent Of Staff, Offer Buyouts to Longtime Employees
In the face of a continuing decline in print revenue, the publisher of The Virginian-Pilot announced Monday that the company would offer voluntary buyouts to its most veteran employees and cut in-house advertising design and production.
The buyouts are for Pilot Media employees with at least 25 years of service. If not enough people volunteer, Publisher Pat Richardson said layoffs would follow.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: