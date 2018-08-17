News Newsletter News 

The Virginian-Pilot’s Owner Considers Sale of Newspaper’s Historic Downtown Headquarters

Elisha Sauers | Virginian-PilotAugust 17, 2018

Tronc executives said the media company will consider selling the Virginian-Pilot’s properties, including its historic West Brambleton Avenue building.

Though the Chicago-based firm has hinted at the possibility since it bought the Pilot from Landmark Communications in May, company representatives were direct when speaking to shareholders recently about their desire to capitalize on the newly acquired land holdings.

