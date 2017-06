Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-wall-street-journal-is-killing-its-whats-news-app-but-bringing-lessons-from-it-to-its-main-app/

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday said it was shutting down its standalone What’s News digest app — one of the few survivors of a period when top publishers were launching secondary mobile apps aimed at reaching different audiences and incubating innovations harder to execute behind the outlet’s primary homescreen icon.