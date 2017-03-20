The WaPo-NYT Newspaper War That Wasn’t

Like & Share E&P:

Journalists love a heavyweight bout, particularly so when it’s two of our own tribe trading punches. The names Hearst and Pulitzer have been etched into our collective memory largely for their cutthroat battle for sovereignty in late 19th-century New York, while greybeards in Chicago and elsewhere still reminisce about the days their cities’ newspaper wars ran hot. Nowadays, with these proud prizefighters aging, such blow-for-blow exchanges typically devolve into petty disagreements on Twitter