The Washington Post today announces The Lily, an experimental, visually-driven product designed for millennial women that will boldly reimagine The Post’s award-winning journalism for distributed platforms. The brainchild of The Post’s Emerging News Products team, The Lily will emphasize platform-specific storytelling, integrating smart content with striking visuals to inform and entertain.