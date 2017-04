Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-cuts-off-ad-tech-vendors-slowing-its-site/

It’s hard for publishers to say no to vendors that advertisers want to work with. But in its effort to speed up advertising, The Washington Post has had to rethink its use of vendors.

As the Post has built on its own proprietary ad products, it has cut out several of the ad servers, ad builders, native-ad and video vendors it used to work with.