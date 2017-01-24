The Washington Post Debuts “Can He Do That?,” A Podcast About The Ways Trump Is Changing The American Presidency

Like & Share E&P:

The Washington Post today debuts the preview episode of “Can He Do That?,” a podcast that explores the things that make Donald Trump’s presidency unlike any other that’s come before it. From his outside status in Washington to his family’s continued residence in New York to his complicated business empire, each 30-minute weekly episode will focus on one aspect of Trump’s time in the White House that defies conventions and ask the question, “Can he do that?”