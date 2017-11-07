The Washington Post Debuts Culinary Biography Video Series, ‘Food Diaries of the Famous’

The Washington Post today launched “Food Diaries of the Famous,” a monthly video series showcasing how food impacted the upbringing and decision making of influencers in various fields such as politics, sports, film and more. Hosted by The Post’s Mary Beth Albright, each episode is a culinary biography of one person and explores how the guest bonds with others over food and how family food memories have impacted their lives and businesses today.

