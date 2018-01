The Washington Post continues to expand its successful 202 newsletter franchise into two new policy sectors: one newsletter will focus on cybersecurity and defense, the other newsletter will focus on technology. The Post will hire four journalists to support this growth: one writer to anchor each newsletter, a researcher, and a deputy editor.

