http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-greatly-expands-powerpost-team/

The Washington Post is expanding its PowerPost team with plans to launch three new daily newsletters in areas critical to the incoming administration and Congress. Modeled after James’s Hohmann’s successful Daily 202, these newsletters will cover the financial services sector and economic policy, healthcare policy, and energy and environmental policy.