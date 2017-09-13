The Washington Post introduces NFL Player Cards, a new feature that gives readers the option to see more information about a particular player without having to leave the story they’re reading. Powered by in-house technology, the cards are automatically created and added to stories that mention NFL players. Readers can simply click a player’s highlighted name to pop open the card and quickly access the player’s stats, schedule, and more. See an example.

