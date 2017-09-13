News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post Introduces NFL Player Cards

Press Release | Washington Post September 13, 2017

The Washington Post introduces NFL Player Cards, a new feature that gives readers the option to see more information about a particular player without having to leave the story they’re reading. Powered by in-house technology, the cards are automatically created and added to stories that mention NFL players. Readers can simply click a player’s highlighted name to pop open the card and quickly access the player’s stats, schedule, and more. See an example.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-introduces-nfl-player-cards/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *