http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-launches-democracypost-a-reported-opinion-blog-tracking-the-challenges-facing-democracy-around-the-world/

The Washington Post has launched DemocracyPost, a reported opinion page that explores the challenges facing democracy around the world.

Edited by Christian Caryl, this page will feature op-eds by contributing writers, activists, academics and other voices from countries with long histories of traditional liberal values as well as those with less established democracies.