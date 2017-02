Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-launches-on-snapchats-discover/

The Washington Post today announced the launch of The Post’s new daily Discover Edition on Snapchat, which will make the company the first editorial partner to provide multiple news updates throughout the day on the platform and seven days a week. The edition will be live in the U.S., Canada, and UK.