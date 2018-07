The Washington Post today announced it has launched a channel on Twitch, the live streaming service for gamers and their many interests, creating a space for civil discourse on issues of the day and a fun entry into news. The Post’s planned programming will include live event coverage hosted by The Post’s Libby Casey and a series hosted by Post Political Reporter Dave Weigel called “Playing Games with Politicians.”

