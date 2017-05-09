Like & Share E&P:

The Washington Post launches The Health 202 newsletter, a news-driven morning email examining the issues, questions and story lines dominating the health-care debate in Washington.

“With health-care reform at the forefront in Washington, The Health 202 will be essential reading for those who want to understand the nuances of the debate and how the proposals from both sides of the aisle would impact Americans across the country,” said Rachel Van Dongen, editor of PowerPost.