The Washington Post launches Today’s WorldView Newsletter

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-launches-todays-worldview-newsletter/

The Washington Post has launched Today’s WorldView, its first product created for an international audience. Anchored by foreign affairs reporter Ishaan Tharoor, the weekday newsletter will draw from the vast resources of The Post’s newsroom to distill what matters most from where Washington meets the world. Tharoor will lead each daily edition with “The Takeaway,” offering a clear-eyed view of the global picture under a new President Trump.