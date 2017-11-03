News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post, Miami Herald, InfoWars and Other U.S. Sites Spread Russian Propaganda From Twitter

Tony Romm & Rani Molla | Recode November 3, 2017

The tweet that opened a story in the Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2016, seemed innocuous: It was an attempt to illustrate Syrian territory occupied by clashing government and ISIS forces.

Problem is, the account behind that tweet — @WarfareWW — was one of 2,752 Twitter trolls identified this week as tied to the Russian government and suspended for spreading disinformation.

