Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-national-weekly-now-available-for-cox-media-group-subscribers/

The Washington Post today announced that it will be a national news provider for the Cox Media Group with analysis of politics, policy, national and world events, lifestyle, and arts coverage that goes beyond the headlines. With this partnership, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Austin American-Statesman, Cox Media Group Ohio (Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun), Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News subscribers can easily access the electronic version of the National Weekly from anywhere.