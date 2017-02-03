Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-partners-with-amtrak-as-exclusive-news-provider/

In an expanded partnership with Amtrak, The Washington Post will be the exclusive news provider for Amtrak trains including Acela Express, Northeast Regional, and all other train services that operate on the Northeast Corridor as well as all Midwest trains. Starting today, customers will have unlimited digital access to The Post’s national news coverage, political analysis, in-depth enterprise reporting, and more while on board.