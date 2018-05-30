The Washington Post Puts a Price on Data Privacy in Its GDPR Response — and Tests Requirements

Some U.S. publishers have blocked visitors from the E.U. to their sites rather than comply with the wide-ranging General Data Protection Regulation to protect people’s online privacy. The Washington Post went an extra step and put up a paywall for E.U. visitors, upselling them to a $90 a year “premium EU subscription” in exchange for no ads — and the privilege of not having their data tracked.

