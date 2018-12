Last week, The Washington Post started Post Reports, a daily news podcast. The show—which pulls its content from the Post newsroom, featuring interviews with the deep bench of reporters there—airs at 5:00pm, tapping into the market of people seeking news analysis during their commute home.

