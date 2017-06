Like & Share E&P:

The Washington Post today launches The Lily, a new publication for millennial women that spotlights The Post’s award-winning journalism on distributed platforms using custom visuals and bold imagery. Rolling out on Medium, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, The Lily’s platform-specific storytelling curates fresh, of-the-moment stories and perspectives about topics and issues relevant to that audience.