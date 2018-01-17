News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing Signs Le Parisien

Press Release | Washington PostJanuary 17, 2018

The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing has signed an agreement with Le Parisien to power the publication’s digital presence. Founded by the French underground during World War II, Le Parisien is known outside Paris as Aujourd’hui en France (“Today in France”) and is one of the largest newspapers in the country, reaching more than 20 million monthly unique visitors and with the largest general national news daily print circulation of more than 320,000.

