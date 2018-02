Arc Publishing, The Washington Post’s fast-growing platform-as-a-service, has signed Bonnier Corp., one of the largest niche magazine publishing groups in America. Arc will power technology for the company’s more than 30 multichannel magazine brands, which include Field & Stream, Popular Science, Saveur, and more.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-posts-arc-publishing-signs-magazine-publisher-bonnier-corp/