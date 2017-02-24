The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing Signs New Zealand’s Largest Media Company

Like & Share E&P:

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) becomes the newest international client of Arc Publishing, the state-of-the-art digital publishing platform built by The Washington Post that now serves over a dozen clients worldwide. NZME is one of New Zealand’s leading news organizations with a network of more than 80 media outlets, including iconic Kiwi brands such as The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. With the addition of NZME, Arc extends its operations and capabilities into the Asia-Pacific region, opening up a new market for growth.