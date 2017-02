Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-posts-can-he-do-that-podcast-reaches-one-million-downloads-in-first-month/

The Washington Post’s “Can He Do That?” podcast has been downloaded more than one million times since its launch in late January. Hosted by Allison Michaels and a rotating cast of Washington Post co-hosts, each episode of the podcast spotlights one unconventional aspect of the Donald Trump presidency and asks the question, “Can he do that?”