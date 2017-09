It’s been a year since The Washington Post started using its homegrown artificial intelligence technology, Heliograf, to spit out around 300 short reports and alerts on the Rio Olympics. Since then, it’s used Heliograf to cover congressional and gubernatorial races on Election Day and D.C.-area high school football games, producing stories like this one and tweets like this:

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-posts-robot-reporter-has-published-850-articles-in-the-past-year/