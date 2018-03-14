The WikiTribune Way: What it’s Like to Run a News Site with a “Neutral Point of View”

“Is anyone watching the money in our government coffers?”

“I am still hoping we can get some in-depth analysis of Brazil’s Lula conviction and electoral campaign.”

“I’d like to see a story about the bill passed in Iowa that forces stores to offer eggs that are caged rather than cage free.”

Each morning at 10 a.m. GMT, WikiTribune posts its agenda for the day and invites readers to weigh in with comments and more ideas. Sometimes editors or other readers follow up on the ideas or invite the contributors to start projects around them. Some ideas (government coffers) sit there without further comment. The conversation is all preserved to see later.