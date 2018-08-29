The Young Turks Now Has 27k Paying Subscribers Accounting for Half of its Revenue

In August 2017, digital video news publisher The Young Turks Network raised $20 million from Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo to grow its subscription business. A year later, it has, though not without a hiccup.

TYT Network has “a little over 27,000 subscribers” who pay from $5 to $10 a month to watch the company’s shows sans ads and to access exclusive programming and other perks, according to TYT Network CEO Cenk Uygur.