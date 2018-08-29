News Newsletter News 

The Young Turks Now Has 27k Paying Subscribers Accounting for Half of its Revenue

Tim Peterson | DigidayAugust 29, 2018

In August 2017, digital video news publisher The Young Turks Network raised $20 million from Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo to grow its subscription business. A year later, it has, though not without a hiccup.

TYT Network has “a little over 27,000 subscribers” who pay from $5 to $10 a month to watch the company’s shows sans ads and to access exclusive programming and other perks, according to TYT Network CEO Cenk Uygur.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-young-turks-now-has-27k-paying-subscribers-accounting-for-half-of-its-revenue/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *