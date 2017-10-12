News Newsletter News 

These Two Studies Found That Correcting Misperceptions Works. But It’s Not Magic

Daniel Funke | Poynter October 12, 2017

According to two recent studies, giving people corrective information about economic and political issues helps change their inaccurate views — in spite of partisan beliefs. This research joins other recent publications to find that people are not impossible to fact-check.

The academic articles tackle the efficacy of corrections in two separate contexts: economic opinions in the United Kingdom and historical misperceptions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

