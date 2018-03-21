News Newsletter News 

Think Facebook Can Manipulate You? Look Out for Virtual Reality

Elissa Redmiles | The ConversationMarch 21, 2018

As Facebook users around the world are coming to understand, some of their favorite technologies can be used against them. It’s not just the scandal over psychological profiling firm Cambridge Analytica getting access to data from tens of millions of Facebook profiles. People’s filter bubbles are filled with carefully tailored information – and misinformation – altering their behavior and thinking, and even their votes.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/think-facebook-can-manipulate-you-look-out-for-virtual-reality/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *