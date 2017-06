Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/this-agency-is-trying-to-make-pr-pitches-better/

This spring, something unusual happened: I got a good pitch.

It was about a successful email newsletter, The Hustle, that I hadn’t heard of before. I like writing about email newsletters! I responded to the pitch and ended up writing a story about the company.