This Facebook Chatbot Wants to Help You Stay Ahead of Fake News
After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in journalism, Andrés Jiménez didn’t get a job at a news organization. So instead, he built a fact-checking bot.
“It was quite difficult to find a job and I just wanted to get started,” the Complutense University of Madrid alumnus told Poynter. “In the last couple of years, our profession has been scrutinized and I thought fact-checking would be the best option.”
