This Online Dashboard is Monitoring Russian Propaganda About the German Election

Daniel Funke | Poynter September 20, 2017

With the German election less than a week away, it’s clear that fake news — while frequently targeting Chancellor Angela Merkel — isn’t really influencing the campaign. But that hasn’t stopped Russian trolls and media outlets from trying.

A new project launched last week by the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD) is tracking those attempts, which are increasingly aimed at bolstering right-wing populist groups like the Alternative for Germany party (AfD).

