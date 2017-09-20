This Online Dashboard is Monitoring Russian Propaganda About the German Election
With the German election less than a week away, it’s clear that fake news — while frequently targeting Chancellor Angela Merkel — isn’t really influencing the campaign. But that hasn’t stopped Russian trolls and media outlets from trying.
A new project launched last week by the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD) is tracking those attempts, which are increasingly aimed at bolstering right-wing populist groups like the Alternative for Germany party (AfD).
