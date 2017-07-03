Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/this-paper-has-a-text-marketing-editor-who-compares-the-job-to-picking-people-up-at-a-bar/

Every day as the clock ticks toward the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung’s 5 p.m. print deadline, Jenny Buchholz sits at her desk in the heart of the paper’s Munich newsroom and reads through the stories that will be posted online that evening and in the next day’s print paper.

Buchholz is hunting for stories to highlight in a section on the paper’s homepage called Das Beste aus der Zeitung: “The best of the newspaper.”