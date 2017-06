Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/this-penny-pinching-digital-media-company-is-on-track-to-bring-in-40-million-this-year/

Kyle Taylor was broke.

It was 2009. Taylor was 25, working as a field director for the AFL-CIO in Louisiana. His mission: Pressure then-Senator Mary Landrieu to vote yes on the Affordable Care Act. His employer flew him out, put him up in a tiny apartment and expected him to get to work.