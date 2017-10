Most of Southeast Asia’s legacy media are family businesses or for-profit entities controlled by conglomerates. But New Naratif, a new regional startup, is now testing the market for a paid membership approach to journalism via crowdfunding.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/this-singapore-based-startup-tests-southeast-asias-appetite-for-a-member-funded-journalism-service/