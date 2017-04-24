This Tech Investor is Running Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Convince Elon Musk to Dump Trump

Like & Share E&P:

A Silicon Valley investor on a quest to pressure Elon Musk into terminating his relationship with President Donald Trump has taken his fight to the pages of the New York Times and other national newspapers.

In a series of full-page ads running Sunday, Doug Derwin called on the Tesla and SpaceX leader to “stand up against Trump,” citing the fact that the new president is a “disaster for the fight against climate change.”