This Turkish Fact-Checking Site Took Ratings Off Its Homepage. Then Its Reader Engagement Doubled.

Less is more. At least, that’s Doğruluk Payi’s new homepage strategy.

The Turkish fact-checking organization announced a major redesign to its website this week in which it relegated its claim ratings to the story level, removing them from the homepage. Baybars Örsek, founding executive editor of Doğruluk Payi, told Poynter the redesign was aimed at increasing the amount of time readers spend on each of their fact checks.