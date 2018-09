Several years ago, an editor asked a novelist to write something for a weekly newspaper.

“I was like, I’m a fiction writer,” said Samuel Ligon, the novelist.

OK, said Jacob Fries, the editor, how about a booze column?

“No,” Ligon replied.

But eventually, Fries got Ligon to write for the Inlander, a 25-year-old free weekly in Spokane, Washington.