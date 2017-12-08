This Website Helps You Find Related Fact Checks — and It Was Built By a 17-Year-Old
Instead of pool days and part-time jobs, Sreya Guha spends her summers with lines and lines of code.
A senior at the Castilleja high school in Palo Alto, California, Guha has spent the past two summers creating software. Her most recent project, Related Fact Checks, lets internet users paste article links and search to see if that topic has been already debunked by a fact-checking organization.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: