This Year, a Local Reporter is Among Those Getting a ‘Genius’ Grant

Most years, one or two journalists are included amongst those chosen for a $625,000 “genius” grant.

This year, there’s just one, and he’s a local investigative reporter.

The Charleston (West Virginia) Gazette-Mail’s Ken Ward Jr. is part of the 2018 class of MacArthur Fellows. (Reminder: Those five-year “no-strings-attached” fellowships are nominated in a confidential process.)

“Ken Ward Jr. is an investigative journalist whose in-depth coverage of the coal, chemical and natural gas industries in West Virginia is exposing the true economic, social, and health impacts of industrial abuse on Appalachian residents and communities,” his bio on the MacArthur Foundation’s website reads.