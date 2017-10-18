This Year-Long Project Aims to Fill the Gap on Inequality Reporting in Memphis
April 4, 2018 marks the 50th year after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. April 4, 2018 is also a bookend for MLK50, a digital journalism project centered around the issues of economic justice in Memphis, where King was assassinated in 1968.
The year-long effort to address a yawning opening in the city for accountability reporting on labor and economic inequality and the persistent under-representation of black voices in major local news outlets is the work of Wendi Thomas, a longtime Memphis journalist and former columnist for the daily paper The Commercial Appeal (and 2016 Nieman Fellow).