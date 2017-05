Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/thompson-the-local-news-business-model-is-obsolete/

It’s hardly controversial to note that the traditional business model for most publishers, particularly newspapers, is obsolete. Absent the geographic monopolies formerly imposed by owning distribution, newspapers have nothing to offer advertisers: the sort of advertising that was formerly done in newspapers, both classified and display, is better done online.