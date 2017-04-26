Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/three-organizations-are-collaborating-to-find-out-how-connected-devices-can-influence-news-consumption/

How can a physical device or object, connected to the web, have a positive impact on how people get their news and interact with it, at home and in public spaces?

This is what NewsThings, a project developed by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in collaboration with Trinity Mirror and Thomas Buchanan Consultancy, is currently exploring, with support from the second round of the Google Digital News Initiative fund.