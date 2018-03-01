Three Publications are Suing the EU Over Fake News Allegations

The European Union’s efforts to fight against online misinformation have come up against legal action.

Last week, three media sites in The Netherlands filed a lawsuit against an EU project aimed at curbing online misinformation. The suit claims that EUvsDisinfo erroneously labeled the publishers as “disinforming outlets” on its website, and that the project should remove those accusations from all of their publications and publish a correction, under penalty of a €20,000 fine per day the content remains online.