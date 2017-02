Like & Share E&P:

Each day, early in the morning, during lunch or when they’re done covering politics and courts in Naples, Florida, three young journalists turn back to the news.

Alexandra Glorioso, 29, Brett Murphy, 25, and Joseph Cranney, 25, all work together at the Naples Daily News.