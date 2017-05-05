Through Cross-Border Collaborations, Outriders is Trying to Reinvent The Role of Foreign Correspondents

Like & Share E&P:

“Beijing was attacked by a sandstorm yesterday, and the heavy wind in the morning is blowing the smog away”, said the caption of an Instagram picture of Beijing’s dusty sky, uploaded this morning by Chara, one of the reporters participating in a project called #DeepBreath.

Chara (not his real name) and seven other correspondents are covering air pollution in eight different cities – Beijing, Mexico City, Cracow, Cairo, Nairobi, Kabul, Mumbai and Kathmandu.